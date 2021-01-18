Armie Hammer Apologizes for Referring to Woman in Leaked Video as "Miss Cayman"

Armie Hammer is apologizing after a video from his private Instagram was leaked.
In an audio statement released to the Cayman Compass on Sunday, Jan. 17, the Social Network actor said he was sorry for incorrectly referring to an unnamed woman as "Miss Cayman" in a video that was leaked by The Daily Mail.
He told the Cayman Islands newspaper, "I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused."
He added, "My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."
In the clip, the brunette wears black lingerie and is resting on all fours on top of the actor's hotel bed, with her bum appearing reddened. He captioned the video, which was shared to his private Instagram, "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings. Like f--king Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."
After the video was released without his permission to the public, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee denied the woman was a member of their organization. "The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant," a statement read. "The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all reference to Miss Cayman from his social medial channels."
The organization additionally claimed they reported Hammer's video to local authorities.
In recent weeks, Hammer's alleged messages have been shared with the public. Numerous women claim the actor shared his graphic sexual fantasies with them, including his wish to "drink" their blood.
E! News has not confirmed the authenticity of the accounts, photos and messages.
Hammer, who announced his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers in July, later revealed he would no longer participate in the Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding. He said in a statement, "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."
The actor currently remains in the Cayman Islands with his estranged wife and their two kids Harper Grace, 6, and, Ford Douglas Armand, 3.