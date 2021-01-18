Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

It's time to give a hand to Khadijah Haqq McCray, who just welcomed a baby girl.
The former Dash Dolls star, who is close pals with Khloe Kardashian, posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 17 to announce that her latest little one with husband Bobby McCray had arrived.
The precious pic showed a hand of each family member, including their children Celine, 6, and Christian, 10. Former NFL player Bobby also has 16-year-old son Bobby III from a previous relationship.
"We love you baby girl, you complete our family!" the 37-year-old Sky High actress captioned the pic. "When 5 becomes 6."
The post did not mention the name of the newborn, although Khadijah had seemingly referred to the bundle of joy in pre-arrival posts as Kapri. Needless to say, the birth announcement received plenty of supportive comments from other famous folks.
"praise God I'm so grateful," Tamar Braxton wrote, along with a number of hearts. And Ashlee Simpson Ross commented, "Congrats to your beautiful family," adding a string of heart emojis.
"Congrats Bobby & @foreverkhadijah on your beautiful baby girl," Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted to her Instagram Story. "We love you guys."
Meanwhile, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the OGBYN who delivered Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Khloe's daughter True, shared, "Heartwarming picture. Love you and your most beautiful family. Congrats!!!" To this, the proud mom replied, "thank you for EVERYTHING."
On Dec. 12, Khadijah posted to Instagram about her baby shower, thanking Khloe for a gorgeous wall of white roses. She also expressed her gratitude for the support that identical twin sister Malika Haqq had provided.