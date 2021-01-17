Gabrielle Union Sends a Romantic Birthday Video to Husband Dwyane Wade

Weitere : Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Gush Over "Hair Love"

There's just something about the love between Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade!

The L.A.'s Finest star took to Instagram on Jan. 17 to share a sweet video of her and Dwyane in honor of the NBA player's 39th birthday.

"Happy Birthday baby," the actress, who married Dwyane in 2014, wrote. "You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you."

The video, which is set to Snoh Aalegra's song "Find Someone Like You," features clips from Gabrielle and Dwyane's life together, which includes spending time with their children. The two share Kaavia James Union Wade, 2. Dwyane is also a father to three children from previous relationships: Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7. Naturally, the adorable montage video also features lots of loving looks between the stars.

Dwyane commented on the video, writing, "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you."