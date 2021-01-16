Kaley Cuoco Feels "Gut Wrenching Pain" After the Death of Her Beloved Dog Norman

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of her beloved dog Norman.
On Jan. 15, the Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to share photos of her and her pit bull mix, along with an emotional caption.
"earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible," she wrote. "Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."
Friends expressed their condolences in the comments section.
Ashley Tisdale wrote, "I'm sending you so much love. I'm so sorry, it's the worst feeling In the world."
Kaley's Flight Attendant co-star Audrey Grace Marshall shared, "I'm so sorry Kaley. He was so beautiful. At least God will get to pet him now... Rest In Peace Norman."
Stassi Schroeder wrote "So so sorry. This is heartbreaking," while Nikki Reed said she is "sending you all my love."
Kaley has long gushed over Norman in the press. In 2014, when she was married to her now ex-husband Ryan Sweeting, she shared just how much she loves her dog.
"Anyone that knows me knows Norman," she explained at the 2014 ASPCA Compassion Awards. "He is the love of my life. My husband knew that going in. He's No. 1...I love that guy so much!'"
In November 2020, the Big Bang Theory alum shared a video of herself snuggling up to Norman to Instagram, adding "No caption necessary" to the post that very clearly displayed the mutual love between the two.
The news of Norman's death comes just over four years after the pet adoption advocate tragically said goodbye to two dogs within just one week of each other. Her dog Petey passed away in December 2015, followed by her dog Chester in early January 2016.