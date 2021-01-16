Queen Elizabeth's Grandnephew Arthur Chatto Is the Royal Heartthrob We Need Right Now

With Prince Harry and Prince William off the market, we've been on the lookout for another royal hunk to lust after.
After reviewing several worthy candidates, we think we've found our man: Queen Elizabeth's grandnephew Arthur Chatto. Age: 21. Zodiac sign: Aquarius. Profession: Athlete. World Records: Two. Check, check, check, check!!
The Internet is already obsessed with the personal trainer and his oh-so-inspiring workout videos, if you know what we mean.
His grandmother is none other than Princess Margaret, Elizabeth's sister, who we all know as Helena Bonham Carter on The Crown. Arthur's parents are Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, making him 26th in line to the British throne. Basically, that means he has the family connections without the likelihood of actual responsibility, ya feel?
Arthur's Instagram bio lists his World Record titles as the youngest team and youngest person to row around Great Britain.
And, like the good samaritan he is, Arthur and his rowing group Exe Endurow have been trying to fundraise 150,000 pounds in support of the British Red Cross as the frontline workers fight the COVID-19 pandemic. They're also raising money for Just One Ocean to remove plastic from the waters around the U.K. Charming, right?
In December, the royal relative shared his crew's progress on Instagram, writing, "It was an epic but gruelling 42 days rowing around Britain as a team of four students."
And in September, the outdoorsman documented his "brilliant run" in the Pentland hills outside Edinburgh, Scotland, where he studied geography at university. "Perfect way to escape the city for a few hours: get outdoors and get fit!" he wrote.
Per a 2019 Instagram post, Arthur (Art to those of us close to him) is the only member of Exe Endurow not based in Exeter, England, and his experience includes mountaineering, boxing and scuba diving.
His rowing team describes him as "exceptionally committed and endlessly enthusiastic, a highly valued member; even if his questionable accents confuse us." Sounds like a glowing letter of recommendation to us.
More recently, the 21 year old started working at Bound Fitness as an instructor. His bio for the company reads, "I'm a level 3 personal trainer, I specialise in strength and endurance training with a military focus... I've found physical training to be an essential cornerstone in improving my own mental health and I want to share this with others."
The dreamboat even models for the Bound Fitness social media sites, including one post demonstrating how to do the perfect squat.
Plus, Art is also a burgeoning fashion expert and influencer, as an official ambassador for Elliot Brown Watches and the mountaineering apparel brand Jöttnar. Which begs the question: Is there anything he can't do?!
So, if you're left wondering what you'd watch together while Netflix and chilling, allow us to provide some insight: He is a major fan of Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Lily James, Zendaya, Behati Prinsloo and Morgan Simianer (you know, from Cheer?). Okay and by fan, we mean Art follows them on the 'gram, along with Patagonia, Under Armour and the Kensington Royals, of course.
So, you decide. Is it just us, or does he tick all the boxes? Sign us up for a royal Love Island spinoff ASAP.