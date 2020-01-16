Inside Karlie Kloss' Private World as Model, Activist, Entrepreneur and Mommy-to-Be

Well, Karlie Kloss tried.

The model and activist, who is far fewer than six degrees away from the outgoing first family, cracked open a window into what has apparently been an ongoing frustration for her since marrying husband Josh Kushner: her failure to get her point across to her brother-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump.

"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," Kloss tweeted Jan. 6 in response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol perpetrated by woefully misinformed people who keep insisting that President-Elect Joe Biden didn't really win the 2020 election. The St. Louis native has never been one to keep her politics to herself, but this time, in response to a commenter urging her to pass the message to Ivanka and Jared, she replied, "I've tried."

As she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live a year ago, "I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics."

But concerned as she is, as so many are, about the fate of our country, at least she's also experiencing some unparalleled joy at home.