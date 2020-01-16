Inside Karlie Kloss' Private World as Model, Activist, Entrepreneur and Mommy-to-Be

Well, Karlie Kloss tried.
The model and activist, who is far fewer than six degrees away from the outgoing first family, cracked open a window into what has apparently been an ongoing frustration for her since marrying husband Josh Kushner: her failure to get her point across to her brother-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump.
"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," Kloss tweeted Jan. 6 in response to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol perpetrated by woefully misinformed people who keep insisting that President-Elect Joe Biden didn't really win the 2020 election. The St. Louis native has never been one to keep her politics to herself, but this time, in response to a commenter urging her to pass the message to Ivanka and Jared, she replied, "I've tried."
As she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live a year ago, "I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics."
But concerned as she is, as so many are, about the fate of our country, at least she's also experiencing some unparalleled joy at home.
The 28-year-old confirmed in November that she's pregnant with her and Josh's child, a yellow heart the only caption she added to her bump-reveal pic. She showed off her growing belly again on New Year's Eve, captioning an idyllic-looking shot: "May the lessons of 2020 guide us through the coming year. Here's to new beginnings in 2021."
What a time, indeed.
The multifaceted supermodel married Kushner Oct. 18, 2018, in a ceremony that could've been mistaken for an elopement, so cloaked in secrecy it was, if not for the breathtaking custom Dior dress the bride showed off on her Instagram and the fact that 80 members of their inner circle were invited to the intimate affair, which included a traditional Jewish ceremony, in upstate New York.
They honeymooned in South Africa and, as planned, followed their autumn nuptials with a big country-western-themed wedding party, held in Wyoming in June 2019—picture-perfect, even with the groom on crutches.
"Lean on me," Kloss captioned a photo of them on the dance floor.
Kushner proposed in July 2018 after six years of remarkably private dating for two people who, at least at one point, had both Taylor Swift and Javanka in their inner circle.
Shortly before announcing their engagement they vacationed in Italy, including a stop in Sicily to hang out on Diane von Furstenberg and her billionaire husband Barry Diller's yacht Eos, which was docked off the coast.
Of course some serious FOMO-inducing photos followed.
But it was her sincerely close relationship with von Furstenberg that led to some unprecedented candor about her marriage, Kloss saying in an April 2020 appearance on the designer's InCharge with DVF podcast that she had a lot of personal growth to undergo even after she'd met her perfect match.
"I met him when I was 19 and I think there's s lot of growing into myself that I still was doing when I first met him and still am to this day," the tech-savvy Kode With Klossy founder shared.
"But, I think it's one thing I've really learned over my 20s so far has been how important it is to continue that personal growth and investing in myself and giving space and time to myself to grow into myself."
A journey she managed to take in private while being almost always in the public eye.
Through social media, she's been adept at making fans feel as though they've been along for the ride, whether she was walking runways during Fashion Week; hanging with the kids at her Kode With Klossy summer camps; jetting to Barcelona, Paris or Beijing; or wolfing down a quick, perfectly portioned dinner of salmon and broccoli in the back of a cab on her way to the airport.
Or, for most of last year, working from home in front of an array of laptops and tablets.
But at the same time, Kloss obviously has an ironclad grip on her narrative, traditionally speaking very little about her personal life, not wading into debates and feuds online (on purpose, anyway), and keeping her interviews on point: fashion, modeling, philanthropic objectives, computer science and the business of being Karlie Kloss, which in 2019 included taking over as host of Project Runway when it returned to Bravo.
"It's not like I've ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," she told Net-a-Porter's Porter magazine in 2018. "Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who's an open book is boring.' There's no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I'm not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life.
"I've got nothing to hide, though!"
Most everyone knows by now that Karlie was discovered when she was 13 at a mall in her hometown of St. Louis, one of those stories that has made countless girls think that this too might happen to them, although it happens to almost no one.
The leggy ballerina, already 5-foot-8 at the time, didn't know what walking in a runway show even meant, but her answer amounted to, "Sure, why not?"
"I didn't feel like I was doing anything. I was just walking 10 feet down, and then 10 steps back," Kloss recalled of her "debut" at a benefit fashion show to Willie Geist on Sunday Today in 2017. "And the reaction from the scouts and from the people in the audience was like, 'Oh, this girl has something.' I think they saw a very tall, lanky girl who was very innocent. But I was able to take on this different character and I really loved that. I still love that."
She was busy with ballet, piano lessons and homework (math and science were always favorites), but she decided to give the modeling thing a go. Kloss was 15 when she booked her first New York Fashion Week show, for Calvin Klein, and appeared in Teen Vogue in a spread shot by Arthur Elgort, Ansel Elgort's famed photographer father. The Monday before her senior prom, she went to the Met Gala in fuchsia Donna Karan. And then she wore Dior to the prom, which she attended with her foot-shorter best friend.
"I could not have paid someone to date me at that time," Kloss said of her high school days, when she towered over most of the boys...and the teachers.
It's been a blur of runways, photo shoots, ad campaigns and VIP treatment ever since. Kloss, who now stands at a statuesque 6-foot-2, has appeared on more than three dozen Vogue covers (domestic and international), became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2013 (though she left the company in 2015 after four years, finding it no longer meshed with her feminist ideals), and has had contracts with the likes of Swarovski, Adidas and Estée Lauder.
Boosted by her stellar personal brand, as well as deals such as her Karlie Kloss x Adidas line that launched this winter, her net worth has been estimated at $25 million.
Though she had just dropped who knows how much on a hand-painted Gucci leather jacket, InStyle's June 2017 cover girl told the magazine, "I am frugal. I spend money on experiences. I like to take amazing vacations with my loved ones. I like property. I just bought a beautiful home in St. Louis."
Though there's nothing normal about her lifestyle, relatability does creep in here and there.
"I'm a Netflix and chill kind of girl," Kloss said in a 2018 Q&A with lifestyle vlogger Niomi Smart in London. "I will happily curl up in bed and like 7 p.m. and watch Netflix," The Crown being her latest obsession, "but I also love a night out on the town with my girlfriends."
As someone who's always walking, or sometimes running, all over whichever city she's in, she prefers sneakers to heels, but she does love a good cocktail dress.
Part of the business of modeling, of course—and Kloss puts on no airs about it—is eating certain things more than others and working out regularly, and that includes when she's traveling, which in normal times is almost always. And when she's on the road (or socially distancing), her trainer makes virtual house calls.
"Another day, another hotel gym, another FaceTime workout with @kirkmyersfitness," she posted while tackling a workout remotely with Dogpound founder Kirk Myers. Kloss, whose mantra tends toward the "strong body, strong mind" variety combined with a healthy dose of self-love, mixes it up with weights, boxing, yoga and Pilates, HIIT routines and whatever else keeps her from getting bored. She also ran the New York City Marathon in November 2017, her first-ever marathon, and her training sessions included scenic runs along the Seine in Paris, or the West Side Highway when she was home in Manhattan.
Her diet tends toward the low-carb, protein-and-veggie-heavy variety, but the exercise helps clear the slate for tacos, baking (especially around the holidays), trips to Imo's Pizza when she's back in St. Louis, pasta in Italy and, her great love, dark chocolate.
"It's how I take care of my body, what I eat," Kloss told Porter. "Not to an excessive point where I'm scared to gain a pound, but I have a long list of things that I want to accomplish and I need strength and energy to do that."
In 2012, she partnered with New York's famed Momofuku Milk Bar to sell her vegan, gluten-free Karlie's Kookies (the recipe is still in her Instagram Story highlights), with proceeds benefiting political scion and fashion world insider Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Projects, which donates to organizations that provide meals for children in need.
"I feel like I have had a bit of a Cinderella story," Kloss acknowledged to Trevor Noah on The Daily Show in April 2018. "I feel really, really lucky...that [being discovered at the mall] was the beginning of a career, and I grew up in the Midwest and I had no idea that someday I would be a model—and it happened really fast."
Naturally, amid the hubbub of a full-time modeling career, Kloss decided in 2015 that she wanted to get schooled in the art of coding, having become fascinated by the tech industry and the entrepreneurs (such as Kushner) who were making new and exciting things happen every day.
When she took her first coding class at New York's Flatiron School, one, she loved it, and two, she realized there weren't that many women in the program—so she took it upon herself to get other girls excited about coding. Hence the birth of Kode With Klossy, a free two-week summer camp program for girls ages 13 to 18, all with an eye on helping to inspire the next generation of female leaders in tech.
The venture landed Kloss on Time's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2016.
"This is what I am most proud of in my life, hands down," she told Geist, who visited her family's home in St. Louis—a house not far from where she grew up, where she used to babysit and which she later bought for her parents—to conduct the interview.
Kloss has also consolidated her various multimedia, business and philanthropic endeavors under the Klossy umbrella, setting up shop in a sleek office in NYC's SoHo neighborhood.
"There's been a lot of luck and hard work involved to get me to where I am today, and I'm only just scratching the surface," she informed Porter magazine.
Meanwhile, on her arm for the past nine years has been the adequately tall Kushner.
Kloss has never revealed exactly how she and Kushner met, but their meeting occurred on June 8, 2012, with Kloss tweeting on June 8, 2016, "four years ago today I met my best friend...I love you more everyday." That November, they attended the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party together and Karlie finally put down roots in New York, closing escrow on a two-bedroom apartment in the West Village for $1.975 million.
A neighbor cracked to the Wall Street Journal in 2016 that her husband "started taking the garbage out more" in hopes of catching a glimpse of Kloss, but that the model wasn't home much—and when she was, she was very polite and nice to the couple's young daughter.
Incidentally, seven days after they met, Kloss joined Instagram, which Josh's Thrive Capital bought a stake in days before Facebook snatched it up for $1 billion in April 2012.
Eventually Kloss met Instagram founder Kevin Systrom. She recalled to the New York Times telling him, "'You created a product that touches hundreds of millions of people. What do you know that these hundreds of millions of people don't know?' I wanted to understand that language and skill set." Soon after, she enrolled in her first coding course. (And, she's at 8.9 million Instagram followers and counting.)
Talking to InStyle in 2017, Kloss didn't say much about her serious relationship, saying simply about their competing busy schedules, "You make it work. We've been together almost five years. Time flies. It's crazy. He's a super-solid dude."
But now we know for sure, as if there was any doubt, that she's madly in love.
"I absolutely met, married and am madly in love with my soulmate," Kloss said on InCharge with DVF. "He is truly my partner. He is my partner in life. He is my best friend. He is my other half. I didn't know that I could love someone in this kind of way and I feel like I've almost grown up with him."
Yet as she mentioned, it was more important that she grow up on her own.
"As much as you love someone else, you can't change or lose who you are for someone else and I think being in such a serious relationship so young, I really had to realize those boundaries of how much I love somebody else, how much I want to give to them, but also to respect what I need as the other half," Kloss explained. "[Joshua] loves me but he's the most supportive person in my life…He wants me to chase my dreams. He helped me dream bigger."
And the gamble paid off. "I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person who I love despite any complications that came with it," she said. "For me, it was worth it to fight for that."
Even more so than his wife, Kushner has historically kept discussions about his private life to a bare minimum, the Harvard grad preferring, if he must talk at all publicly (especially in the last few years), to talk business.
"It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values," he told Forbes in 2017 after brother Jared had become a senior advisor to the president of the United States. "But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It's important to be open minded and learn from differing opinions."
Kloss, who enthusiastically declared her support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden and his VP choice Kamala Harris in 2020, lets her actions speak for themselves as far as her values. She attended the 2017 Women's March and the 2018 March for Our Lives with Josh. That spring she enrolled in a class at NYU on the political history of feminism, having been accepted into the college's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. (Her application included a letter of recommendation from Christy Turlington, whom she counts as a mentor.)
"Two women can identify as feminists and have wildly different ways of living their lives," she told InStyle "I love what Maria Grazia [Chiuri] is doing at Dior. She's such a powerhouse. Having women in leadership positions is so important. Hopefully it will happen in the White House someday."
The Kushner brothers and their respective mates all shared a box at the U.S. Open in 2016 with a who's-who crew that included entertainment mogul David Geffen, a prominent Democratic Party fundraiser; Russian art world maven Dasha Zhukova; Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife Wendi Deng, who helped Jared and Ivanka get back together when they briefly broke up over religious differences years ago; and Princess Beatrice.
There wasn't any public socializing between the Kushner brothers and their partners following the 2016 presidential election, after which Jared and Ivanka moved to Washington, but Josh visited the White House after President Trump's inauguration and told Forbes in April 2017 (when he made the cover) that he and his big brother still talked every day.
"Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for," Kloss told Vogue in the summer of 2018. "We've really grown together personally and professionally. Josh knows that I'm just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that's why he loves me. We have each other's back."
Kushner's not a prolific Instagram sharer, but Kloss started to make appearances on his page starting with a Coachella pic from 2013, and evidence of their jet-setting lifestyle together—they've traveled everywhere from England and Iceland to Jordan and Japan—has accumulated over the years.
Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Kloss, like Ivanka, converted to Judaism—a point of supreme importance to the Kushner family—before getting engaged.
Josh popped the question while they were in upstate New York, where he kept a cabin. They waited a few weeks to share the news with the Instagram world, with Karlie writing on July 24, 2018, "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."
The proposal was "romantic and sweet," the bride-to-be later told Vogue.
"So, so happy for you and Josh!" Ivanka Trump commented on Kloss' engagement post, according to The Cut. "I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!"
The closest Kloss gets to public drama is when her name is linked to the headline-magnets in her midst, such as when in refusing to disparage Kim Kardashian it was assumed she was taking the E! star's side instead of Taylor's in the great Snapchat drama of summer 2016.
"I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words," Kloss tweeted afterward. "Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers." She later added, "And I will never be the girl that you can use to pit women against each other. That isn't me."
Unless it's young coders competing in a Hackathon, that is. Then, it's game on.
Kloss acknowledged to Vogue that fame had its downside, particularly when it came to so much attention being paid to her romantic relationship with Kushner and her various famous friendships.
"At the end of the day, I've had to make decisions based on my own moral compass—forget what the public says, forget social media," she said. "I've chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications. It's frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don't think the same happens in conversations with men."
But that's another reason why she maintains a tight-knit circle of confidantes.
"I've always been super-close with my family," she told InStyle. "They are my rock. There's so much uncertainty in every direction, like, 'Are you gonna get this job?' So having a solid crew, whether it's your family or a partner, that's a big part of being able to function."
In addition to her family and fiancé, her squad does include famous types like Selena Gomez, Ashley Graham, fellow VS Angels Lily Aldridge and Jourdan Dunn, and Serena Williams, with whom she sits on the board of Verizon subsidiary Oath and whom she calls "one of the most extraordinary women on the planet," but Kloss also has a circle of longtime non-celebrity friends and she maintains close ties to her hometown.
In 2017 she launched a limited-edition collaboration with Express in St. Louis at a party deejayed by Hannah Bronfman and featuring a performance by Charli XCX. Kloss had an open casting contest on Instagram to find models for her runway show, and among her picks were six local young women, plus her sister Kimberly. (And no wonder she gets along with Kim Kardashian—Karlie and Kimberly have two other sisters named Kariann and Kristine.)
As for her storied relationship with Swift, with whom she shared the March 2015 cover of Vogue and appeared in her "Bad Blood" video, Kloss quipped to the New York Times, "Don't believe everything you read."
But which version—as friendly as ever, or grown apart—is the fake news? The Times claimed in March 2018 that they still talked all the time, and Karlie liked one of Taylor's Reputation Tour rehearsal pics on Instagram that April (bless the people who keep track of such things), but they haven't actually been spotted together in ages, and Taylor was already in or on her way to Australia getting ready for a show in Perth when Karlie tied the knot.
But Kloss gave some likes-on-Instagram love to a series of posts about Swift's Grammy-nominated 2020 album folklore, and Swift clarified what some lines from her latest album, evermore, actually meant after speculation arose that they were about a backstabbing bestie perhaps named Karlie Kloss.
"The first is a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time," the singer wrote of "right where you left me." Meanwhile, "'it's time to go' is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?"
But the real Karlie Kloss support system is intact, no matter which famous friends come and go—although it's hard to imagine a scenario in which she's not the one doling out the advice, words of wisdom or cookie recipes. Kushner sightings also remain fairly rare on her social media, though for occasions like her first wedding anniversary—which she acknowledged with a video about the making of her wedding dress—fans might be treated to another page of her love story.
"I have this extraordinary life, but also this very normal life," Kloss told Porter. "I think I'm totally normal and boring in a lot of ways. Maybe I'm way off base, but I wouldn't want it any other way."
(Originally published Aug. 3, 2018, at 3 a.m. PT)