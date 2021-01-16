Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Best Deals From Wayfair's MLK Day Sale

From retro couches and bed frames to cookware and TV stands, Wayfair has some amazing deals over this long weekend.

von Carly Milne, Emily Spain Jan 16, 2021 01:35
E-Comm: Wayfair MLK Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In the market for some housewares? Well, Wayfair has your back big time with their 72-Hour Clearance Sale!

Over the course of MLK Day weekend, you can score up to 60% off housewares, including furniture, beddingrugshome storage and more! And don't forget to take advantage of major markdowns on outdoor furniture and lighting.  

Not sure where to start? That's okay, we picked out a few faves to get you started. Whether you shop our picks below or find some of your own, we don't doubt that you'll find something amazing to give your home a little 2021 glow up!

lesen
Best Deals From Walmart's MLK Day Sale 2021

Elaina Beige Area Rug

Give your room an upgrade with this gorgeous rug that will look great with almost any color scheme.

$258
$94
Wayfair

Gasaway 69.7'' Square Arm Loveseat

Bold retro sofas are making a comeback! This blue velvet one is a steal and looks like the perfect place to binge watch your favorite shows.

$450
$340
Wayfair

Baucom Patchwork 8 Piece Comforter Set

With more time at home, there's more time to snuggle and catch up on your beauty sleep. Why not do it in style and comfort? This set comes with 4 shams, a fluffy comforter and an accent pillow.

$105
Wayfair

Berene TV Stand for TVs up to 65

Upgrade your TV stand with this beautifully crafted wood stand! It features barn-style doors so you can hide those annoying TV cords and bulky consoles.

$450
$250
Wayfair

Petersen Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

If you're going to buy a new sheet set, why not get a new bed frame to go along with it? This stunning upholstered platform bed will make you feel like royalty when you climb in to call it a night. Plus, you don't need a box spring or foundation for your mattress, and the slatted base gives you just the right amount of support with the added bonus of airflow. Sleepytime, here we come!

$214
$158
Wayfair

Le Creuset 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse

Le Creuset on sale? Give us our credit cards! This sauteuse will help you whip up one-pot meals, stews and casseroles with a smile on your face. Plus, it comes in so many fun colors to match your kitchen.

$300
$180
Wayfair

Labounty 3 Piece Nesting Tables

Nesting tables are always a good look, and this wood laminate trio is no exception to the rule. Just slide them out of their place to hold your snacks, drinks, tablet and more as you need, then slide one underneath the other for easy storage. Sleek and modern with a gold-finish steel base, these would be a beautiful addition to any room.

$210
$166
Wayfair

Tadcaster Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool (Set of 2)

Pour some delicious drinks and start your own household quarantine bar! These vintage industrial style stools will look great in your kitchen or bar area.

$150
$98
Wayfair

Burruss Patio Sectional with Cushions

Ok this is one of the best deals of the sale! Score this outdoor sectional for 61% off and get ready for the warmer months.

$960
$376
Wayfair

Cristobal Etagere Bookcase

Display your favorite books and picture frames in style! This bookshelf will add a sophisticated touch to any room.

$500
$230
Wayfair

12 Drawer Storage Chest

Get organized for the year ahead with this 12-drawer storage system. Whether you need a place to store homeschooling supplies, accessories or paperwork, this cart is for you.

$166
$67
Wayfair

Check out more great MLK Day Sales from Lululemon and Anthropologie!

—Originally published Jan. 16, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. PT

