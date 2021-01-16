How Julia Stiles Really Feels About a Save the Last Dance Reunion

Julia Stiles isn't afraid to admit she made a major misstep while filming Save the Last Dance.

With the cast and crew based in Chicago for the duration of the shoot, there were more than a few hot nights in the city, the actress revealed to E! News in a joint Zoom chat with onscreen love interest Sean Patrick Thomas. "Although, guess who missed out on a lot of the fun? Me," Stiles shared. "Because I was such a little do-gooder."

Every evening film choreographer Fatima Robinson (the woman tasked with making the likes of Rihanna, Usher and Leona Lewis look good) would call to tell her that she was taking Thomas, Kerry Washington, Fredro Starr and other cast members on "a tour of all the clubs in Chicago," Stiles recalled. "And I know it would be until probably dawn. And I was like, 'I can't.'"

Determined to nail every step of her dance scenes, the then-19-year-old would beg off to remain fresh at rehearsal, but 20 years later, the FOMO is still strong, a feeling her costar did little to squash.