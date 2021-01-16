Prince Harry’s Friend Says He’s “Heartbroken” Over Ongoing Estrangement From Royal Family

Though it might look like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a little slice of heaven in California, their friend has revealed the prince is actually "heartbroken" over "painful" drama within his family.

It's been one year since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals. Over the summer, the new parents moved to Montecito, Calif., with their 1-year-old son Archie and signed entertainment deals with Netflix and Spotify.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not be off scot-free. Their friend, journalist Tom Bradby, spoke out about the couple's strained relationship with the royal family in a new interview for ITV's Love Your Weekend, which airs on Sunday, according to People.

Bradby confessed Harry, 36, is "heartbroken by the situation with his family," which he noted "clearly isn't ideal," adding, "it has been a very difficult year for them all."

He said, "The whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone. It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage."