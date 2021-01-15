The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music

Weitere : Selena Gomez Reflects on "Bittersweet" 2020 Full of Success

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week, another set of releases to distract ourselves from the outside world. These are tough times, friends.

From the first foray into Spanish-language music from Selena Gomez—with a track that may or may not be about her famous ex Justin Bieber—to a new album from new dad Zayn Malik, and everything in between, these are our picks for the best of the week's best.