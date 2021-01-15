The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Another week, another set of releases to distract ourselves from the outside world. These are tough times, friends.
From the first foray into Spanish-language music from Selena Gomez—with a track that may or may not be about her famous ex Justin Bieber—to a new album from new dad Zayn Malik, and everything in between, these are our picks for the best of the week's best.
Your playlist for the weekend of Jan. 15-17 has arrived. Enjoy!
Selena Gomez — "De Una Vez"
Singing in Spanish of the exact moment when you realize you've healed from a broken heart, Selena has delivered a dreamy midtempo track that's got us all the way in our feelings. We can't wait to hear what comes next from this Spanish-language project.
Ariana Grande feat. Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion — "34+35 (Remix)"
One of the standout tracks off Ari's 2020 album positions gets a boost of energy courtesy Doja and Meg. The pair of verses from the two rap stars are fun, flirty and full of the winking sexuality that made the original such a moment to begin with.
ZAYN — "Sweat"
Zayn may have named his third album Nobody Is Listening, but one play of this standout track ought to change that. The sensual drum kit-centric production works as something of a 2021 update to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight." It's a whole mood.
Aly & AJ — "Listen!!!"
The Michalka sisters have a winner on their hands with their first track of 2021. The early '00s indie rock sound suits the duo quite well and has us desperately awaiting their forthcoming album, due this spring.
JP Saxe & Maren Morris — "Line By Line"
After making magic with Julia Michaels on the Grammy-nominated "If The World Was Ending," JP has proven that it's possible for lightning to strike in the same place twice. This collab with country queen Maren is intimate and aching, a gorgeous celebration of one's greatest love becoming their greatest muse. Expect to hear this one at a lot of weddings in the near future.
dvsn feat. Miguel — "He Said"
Featured on the Canadian R&B duo's new project Amusing Her Feelings, a four-track continuation of their excellent 2020 album A Muse In Her Feelings, this sultry guitar-driven track lets the always-welcome Miguel loose to do what he does best: sing the house down. This one'll make you sweat.
Danna Paola — "Calla Tú"
The Mexican singer and star of Netflix's hit series Elite dropped a new LP, K.O., this week. And this standout track—a sensual, tropical bop—is, well, a total knockout.
Jessie Murph — "UPGRADE"
Put this promising newcomer and her ferociously cinematic single about her ex's subpar new flame on your radar now. Trust us.
Zoe Wees — "Girls Like Us"
The rising star out of Germany put her impressive vocals on display in this midtempo ballad that challenges the impossible beauty standards society puts on women everywhere.
Ashnikko feat. Kelis — "Deal With It"
Featured on her debut mixtape DEMIDEVIL, this standout track from the artist (whose pop-rap hybrid can defy classification at times) makes perfect use of a sample from Kelis' iconic hit "Caught Out There" to deliver Ashnikko's take on the breakup song. It's a winner.
Bonus Tracks:
It's been a week and we all deserve to dance it out. Here's a mini playlist tailor-made for just that purpose.
ATB x Topic x A7S — "Your Love (9PM)"
Black Coffee & Diplo feat. Elderbrook — "Never Gonna Forget"
Emotional Oranges feat. Chiiild — "Bonafide"
Anne-Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals — "Don't Play"
(G)I-DLE — "Where Is Love"
Happy listening!