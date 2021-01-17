Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

It's just hair, right?

Celebrities were fully embracing that thought process this week, with several stars debuting bold new looks.

Not only did Chrissy Teigen take a walk on the purple side, but Taraji P. Henson took on her second daring color change that even Cookie Lyon would be impressed by. Finally, Dua Lipa switched up her color and cut with a major makeover that left fans shook. Like we said, it's just hair, right?

Aside from these hair transformations, this week also saw beloved reality star Catherine Giudici opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey and Ethan Suplee updating his followers on his impressive fitness goals. If you need any inspiration to keep up with your resolutions, these two should definitely help you stay motivated.

Finally, we're still not over a hot new couple revealing their adorable nicknames for one another. Seriously, you'll probably start using the cute pet name for the actor moving forward.