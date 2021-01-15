We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With a long MLK Day weekend ahead of us, many stores are offering deep discounts on mid-season sales—and starting them now—so you can stock up early this year. If you're looking to update your usual wardrobe suspects, look no further because the ever-so-chic brand Anthropologie is offering up to 40% off tops and accessories, and an extra 40% off sale items now through Jan. 18!
With sherpa jackets, graphic band tees, winter accessories and wide brimmed hats all marked down, why not add a few things to your cart to start off your new year in style.
To check out the best deals from Anthropologie's MLK Day Sale, scroll below!
Lacey Waistless Jumpsuit
This polka dot jumpsuit is serving major Queen's Gambit vibes! With a waistless construction, you can lounge around the house or do errands in comfort.
Beauty In Balance Graphic Tee
It's always a good idea to stock up on graphic tees when they're on sale! This black and white tee will go with almost any outfit.
Indra Seamless Mock Neck Top
With nine bold colors to choose from, you're sure to find a few colorways that you can use to layer all winter long.
Ashton Trimmed Boater
This chic hat will help you live out your boho style dreams! With a double-braided trim, this hat will elevate any outfit.
Adrian Faux Leather Jumpsuit
You can wear this leather jumpsuit alone or you can add a tee underneath. Whether you need a date night outfit, a Zoom meeting fit or just an outfit to wear around town, this jumpsuit is a must!
Declan Layered Pendant Necklace
Layered necklaces are all the rage right now! This gold-plated brass one is a great deal and perfect to add to any outfit.
Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Slim Utility Jeans
With a slim fit and seamed yoke waist, these jeans will look flattering on almost anyone. They also come in a neutral motif and black.
Gillian Sherpa Hoodie Jacket
The sherpa craze is still on! This cozy hooded jacket comes in four other colors, too.
Bonnie Fringed Wrap Scarf
Don't let the cold weather get you down! It's always a good idea to add a pop of color to your outfit that will also keep you warm!
Lorna Fuzzy Cropped Sweater Tank
Cozy vibes! This uber soft sweater tank is a great transitional piece and also makes for the perfect top to lounge around the house.
I Got You Babe Graphic Tee
This Sonny and Cher-inspired tee adds a welcome pop of color to any outfit.
Check out the entire Anthropologie MLK Day sale at Anthropologie.com! Can't get enough savings? Save Up to 80% On Perfect Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack!