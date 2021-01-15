Amber Portwood Is "Ready to Fight for Her Son" After Obtaining Restraining Order Against Andrew Glennon

Weitere : Amber Portwood Considers Ex Gary Shirley Part of the Family

Amber Portwood is pushing forward with a legal battle against her former boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the 30-year-old Teen Mom OG star was granted a restraining order against her ex after he allegedly refused to grant her parenting time with their 2-year-old son James on some occasions. While Glennon, 36, shares joint legal custody with Portwood, he was granted primary physical custody after she pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2019 for allegedly assaulting him.

"Amber is in a much better place than 2019 and 2020," a source close to Portwood told E! News exclusively. "She's ready to fight for her son and get her life back. This legal situation is a setback of course but she wants to continue on a positive path."

Portwood is currently requesting that Glennon be held in contempt of court for failing to follow their court-ordered custody schedule, and that the parenting time she lost be "made up" later this year, according to court papers obtained by The Sun. The case is pending and the pair's next hearing is set to take place virtually on Jan. 19.