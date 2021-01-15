Watch Jessica Capshaw Reunite With the Grey's Anatomy Cast for a Good Cause

Weitere : "Grey's Anatomy": By The Numbers

For Grey's Anatomy fans, this was some much-needed medicine for their pandemic blues.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, spurring state-wide lockdowns, SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, have been streaming content on their "Stars in the House" YouTube channel in support of The Actors Fund. In the nine months since, they've host some epic reunions, including for Frasier, Glee, Scandal, and most recently, another Shonda Rhimes favorite—Grey's Anatomy.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, wiewers watched as the show's biggest stars, including Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), James Pickens (Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), popped up in their own virtual boxes to join the star-studded remote chat.

To both fans and castmates' delight, the reunion also featured one surprise special guest: Jessica Capshaw, who portrayed Dr. Arizona Robbins from season five through season 14 of the show.

"I feel like I'm freaking out right now as much as the fans are," Jake Borrelli, who started on the show in season 14, said. "I miss you so much, Jessica."