Zayn Malik Sparks Gigi Hadid Engagement Speculation With New Album Nobody Is Listening

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ready to tie the knot? The lyrics to one of the singer's new tracks has fans raising eyebrows.
At midnight on Friday, Jan. 15, the One Direction alum dropped his new album, Nobody Is Listening, featuring a series of sexy lyrics seemingly about his relationship with the supermodel. But it's one song in particular that caught the attention of fans.
In "When Love's Around," Zayn hinted that he might have marriage on the brain while singing about someone becoming his wife. "Never feels right / Never feel that type of way / But I need you in my life / Yeah you could be my wife for real," he sings on the track. "Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love."
After hearing the song, which features Syd, fans took to social media to decode the lyrics. "i just listened to when love's around," one fan wrote, "and is zayn gonna propose to gigi ????!!" Another Twitter user also shared a photo of the song lyrics, asking, "I mean... IS HE PROPOSING THAT WAY?"
Zayn, who shares a four-month-old daughter with Gigi, also appears to reference their relationship on his song "Tightrope."
"Sittin' with my legs across your torso / We are who we are when we're alone," Zayn sings. "Baby, I'm ready, any minute we might fall / Lately, I feel like my grip is gone / But you got my arm."
As one fan on Twitter noted, "tightrope just feels like zayn's song to gigi about their love."
E! News learned in Jan. 2020 that the stars, who had been on and off for years, were officially back together. "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News at the time. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."
"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the insider added. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."
In April 2020, Gigi confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child together. The couple announced their bundle of joy's arrival in September. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn tweeted on Sept. 23. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."
For Zayn's birthday on Jan. 12, Gigi took to Instagram to share a message to her boyfriend. "Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba," Gigi wrote. "So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day."