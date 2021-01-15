Jennifer Coolidge Shares Whether She Would Replace Kim Cattrall on Sex and the City Revival

Weitere : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

For fans who couldn't help but wonder whether Jennifer Coolidge would be interested in filling the void left by Kim Cattrall on the upcoming Sex and the City revival, you just got your answer.

Jennifer appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, Jan. 14, where Andy Cohen asked how she feels about some fans calling for her to join the cast of HBO Max's upcoming 10-episode series that will update viewers on the lives of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Kristin Davis' Charlotte. Kim will not be returning to play Samantha in And Just Like That..., which begins production in the spring.

"I was a huge, and still am a huge, Sex and the City fan," the Legally Blonde actress replied. "It's one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them."

Jennifer, who actually played a role in a 2003 episode of the hit HBO comedy, continued by letting fans down gently.

"But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don't see anyone being able to replace her in that part," the 59-year-old American Pie standout explained. "It was just the perfect ... I don't think you can replace her."