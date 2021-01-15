Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Best Deals From Walmart's MLK Day Sale 2021

'Tis the time retailers like Walmart are clearing out their winter goods, and you can score deep discounts on sweaters, home tech and more.

von Katherine Riley, Carolin Lehmann Jan 15, 2021 02:25Tags
EComm, Best Deals From Walmart's MLK Day Sale 2021

The first long weekend of 2021 is upon us, shoppers, and you know what that means: mega sales! 'Tis the time retailers like Walmart are clearing out their winter goods, and you can score deep discounts on clothing, beauty, home tech and much, much more.

So treat yourself to a little retail therapy with the Walmart MLK weekend clearance prices on bestsellers below. Happy shopping!

lesen
ionUV Pro Wand Rechargeable Handheld UV-C Sanitizing Wand

This UV-C light promises to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. 

$20
$15
Walmart

STARVNC Women Stripe Splice Long Sleeve Crew Neck Shirt

Pick from a host of colors in this long-sleeve crew neck.

$40
$18
Walmart

Sew-Your-Own Reusable Face Mask Kit, Set of Four With Assorted Fabrics

You can save big on face masks if you decide to get crafty. This sew-your-own set guides you. 

$10
$2
Walmart

TSV Curtain String Lights

Decorate your space with these LED string lights that have eight lighting modes. 

$24
$17
Walmart

OPI Nail Polish in Charged Up Cherry

This cherry hue is perfect for Valentine's Day nails. 

$11
$9
Walmart

Nlife Long Sleeve Heart Pattern Patchwork Sweater

How cute are the hearts on the elbows of this sweater

$35
$25
Walmart

