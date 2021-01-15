Brie and Nikki Bella Give Birth on Total Bellas: Inside Their Intense Deliveries

Weitere : Nikki Bella Gives Birth to Her First Child

Now that's twin magic.

On Thursday, Jan. 14's all-new Total Bellas, viewers watched as Brie Bella and Nikki Bella finally welcomed their sons, Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, into the world a day apart. While the Bella Twins have discussed their respective births on The Bellas Podcast, witnessing their equally intense labors was something to behold.

As E! viewers surely recall, Nikki's water broke at the end of last week's episode. Thus, the episode kicked off with Nikki preparing to become a first-time mom.

"I am completely shocked right now," she said in a confessional. "Like, the fact that my water just broke with Brie in the room with me, how beautiful to end this incredible journey together. That's a twin connection."

Ironically, Nikki's water broke three days after what was supposed to be Brie's due date.

"Seeing my sister go through something I so badly want, I'm so happy for her but, I'm kind of jealous," Brie shared with the Total Bellas camera. "I'm really hoping for a vaginal birth. It's something I've always wanted to experience."