Joshua Bassett’s New Song “Lie, Lie, Lie” Adds a New Layer to the Olivia Rodrigo Drama

Less than a week after Olivia Rodrigo dropped her chart-topping debut single "drivers license," her rumored ex-boyfriend released what appears to be his fiery response.

Joshua Bassett dropped his new song "Lie Lie Lie" on Jan. 14, and it adds a new layer to the supposed love triangle between Joshua, Olivia and Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans have speculated that Joshua and Olivia, who co-star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series together, previously dated and split sometime last year.

It didn't seem like a coincidence when Olivia, 17, announced earlier this month she was putting out her first single and, within hours, Joshua shared he was releasing "Lie Lie Lie."

In the heated new track, the 20 year old accuses a former flame of "lyin' through your teeth" while "actin' all so innocent." He sings, "So they told me all the things that you said/ Runnin' all over my name."