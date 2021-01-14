Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Feeling “Strong” as She Remains “Cordial” With Kanye West

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

"She wants to feel strong mentally and physically," the source said. "She has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well."

E! News previously reported there is no ill will between Kanye and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with a source noting, "Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close."

We now know how Kim is feeling, too, with the insider revealing, "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world."