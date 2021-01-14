Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Recreate Her Parents’ Must-See Maternity Photo

Weitere : Terri Irwin Gets Emotional at Steve Irwin's Gala Dinner

Bindi Irwin just recreated a sweet moment from her parents' past.

In a Jan. 14 Instagram post, the mom-to-be shared a photo of her with husband Chandler Powell kissing her pregnant stomach. The second slide revealed a pic of a young Bindi with her naturalist parents, mom Terri Irwin and late father, the "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, who are in the same pose. At the time, Terri was pregnant with Bindi's younger brother Robert Irwin, now 17.

"Recreating a very special moment," Bindi captioned the post. "Third trimester love."

Bindi, who has followed in her parents' footsteps as a conservationist, married her longtime love Chandler in March 2020. They said "I do" in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo, which is where the duo first got engaged.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Bindi wrote on Instagram of the pair's COVID-19 safe nuptials. "We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."