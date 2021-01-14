Dr. Pimple Popper's Sandra Lee Shares Her Easy-to-Do "Pandemic Peel"

Can't get to the spa? No problem.

On Thursday, Jan. 14.'s all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Dr. Pimple Popper's Dr. Sandra Lee shared her easy-to-do recipe for a "pandemic peel." Per the popular dermatologist, her peel is made up of items you can find "around the home" and will help you peel and exfoliate amid the winter.

"So, just three simple ingredients," Dr. Lee told the Daily Pop co-hosts. "Aspirin. So, Aspirin is a derivative of salicylic acid, and we all know salicylic acid is a really great chemical peel acid. It helps with acne."

As she continued, Dr. Lee advised viewers to crush "three to four tablets" in a mortar and pestle or using the back of a spoon.

"And then, you want to mix it with a little bit of honey," she added. "Honey is an anti-inflammatory and also an anti-bacterial."

After mixing the crushed aspirin with a tablespoon of honey, Dr. Lee said to add a little oil "if you're dry." However, if you're "really oil," Dr. Lee suggested using water instead.