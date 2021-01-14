Patrick Dempsey Shares New Details on Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted

Patrick Dempsey is ready to become prince charming once again.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, during a segment with Good Morning America, the Grey's Anatomy star revealed that he's currently prepping for the film Disenchanted, the highly-anticipated sequel to the popular 2007 film Enchanted.

"I just got this script for the second movie," the actor shared, "and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together."

He also hinted, "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring," so fans of all ages have time to watch the magical love story all over again on Disney+.

As romantic-comedy lovers may recall, the children's movie is about a fairy-tale character named Giselle, portrayed by Amy Adams, being sent away to the magical land of New York City as punishment an evil queen (Susan Sarandon). There, she meets the divorced lawyer and single father (Dempsey) and creates a lot of chaos for him before falling in love and making him believe in love again.