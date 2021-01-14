Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos
A Shocking Murder & Sex Cult Are at the Center of Oxygen's Framed By the Killer: Watch

When businessman Mark Foster is found shot to death in 1997, investigators uncover voodoo, a revenge plot and more. Watch the exclusive sneak peek.

"How did this likable businessman end up murdered on a Wisconsin roadside?"

That's the question posed in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Oxygen's new limited series Framed By the Killer. And more importantly, "Who would want him dead?"

The 1997 murder of successful businessman Mark Foster is at the center of the Friday, Jan. 15 premiere titled "The Sex Cult Frame." Friends and family are shocked when the "beloved and charismatic" Foster is found shot to death dressed all in white.

"When I met Mark, you just could tell he was different from everybody else. Mark was definitely magnetic," Foster's former friend and employee James Lambert shared in our exclusive first look. "He definitely [drew] people into him. You immediately like him. You were like, 'Who is this crazy guy?'"

While the ensuing investigation seems to point to one obvious suspect, officials soon uncover a devious sex cult and a masterminded revenge plan that leads them to one killer no one ever suspected.

So was Foster actually involved in the religion of Santeria and was his murder part of a voodoo-like ritual no one saw coming?

Check out our preview above and don't miss the episode to find out the truly unbelievable story behind Foster's death.

Framed By the Killer premieres tomorrow, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

