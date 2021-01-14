Inside Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Private Romance

Weitere : Sarah Paulson Talks Working With "Extraordinary" Actors

"My life choices are, um, unconventional."

That's what Sarah Paulson told The Edit in 2017, and the 46-year-old wasn't referring to the various roles she's has taken on in her eight seasons on FX's American Horror Story, which include a witch, conjoined twin sisters and a heroine junkie.

No, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner was alluding to her relationship with Holland Taylor, which has earned Paulson her share of headlines over the years. Why? Because of their age difference, which is 32 years, as Holland turns 78 on Jan. 14, with both women publicly acknowledging their awareness of people's fascination with their romance over the years.

"I'm with a much older person, and people find that totally fascinating and odd," Paulson said, "and to me, it's the least interesting thing about me."

That hasn't stopped people from being fascinated by the private and chic pair, who began dating several years ago. But back in 2014, Paulson opened up about being single and on her own.