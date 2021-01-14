Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Blake Shelton's Proposal "Was Right on Time"

Weitere : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

Timing is everything. Just ask Gwen Stefani.

During an interview with the Today show on Thursday, Jan. 14, the Grammy winner gushed about her husband-to-be Blake Shelton and how she knew he was the one after meeting him five years ago.

"He's just such a good guy," she said with a smile. "He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds so generic, but it's just so true. He's so gifted and so unique and talented and he really is just my best friend."

The "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer continued, "And I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at like, happiness, you know what I mean? For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing and it is a miracle."

The timing of their introduction was, as Gwen called it, "weird," given she was going through a very public divorce from Gavin Rossdale while Blake had just split from wife Miranda Lambert.