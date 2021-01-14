Marcia Cross Reacts to Desperate Housewives Revival Rumors

Is Desperate Housewives getting a revival?
It's been nine years since the beloved series—starring Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Nicollette Sheridan, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams—came to an end after eight seasons. And while fellow shows like Sex and the City have reboots in the works, a Desperate Housewives revival might not be in the cards just yet, according to Cross.
The actress, who played Bree Van de Kamp on the ABC series, took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to respond to a tweet about a reboot. "Our source inside @Hulu has confirmed that they are in the final stages of development for a 10 episode DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES REVIVAL!" the post read. "@HatchingChange @EvaLongoria @ReallyMarcia #FelicityHuffman are ALL set to return!!! Are you excited???"
After seeing the tweet, Cross replied, "News to me!!"
While a revival might not be happening in the near future, part of the cast did recently reunite for a virtual reunion in April 2020.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cross, Longoria, Williams, Strong and Dana Delany all appeared on Stars in the House to raise money for The Actors Fund.
And while Huffman—who was released from prison six months prior to the reunion for her role in the college admissions scandal—was not present at the virtual gathering, her former co-stars did give her a shout-out.
After watching a scene from the show, Cross praised Huffman's acting. "Felicity Huffman is a flipping genius," Cross said. "She's just an unbelievable actress."
Longoria also noted, "I remember that storyline...because we were always a true dramedy—a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that's what I loved about the show."
In recent years, Cross, 58, has been very open about her heath battle, revealing in 2018 that she survived anal cancer. "I am POST cancer. All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy and more present and grateful than ever," she shared on Instagram in Sept. 2018. "Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE."