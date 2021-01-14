Miley Cyrus Reveals She Got Naked and Climbed This Landmark During a "Rager"

Miley Cyrus is looking back on a time when she was just being Miley.
The star shared a number of throwback photos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 13 of herself and rocker pal Wayne Coyne to celebrate his 59th birthday. One of the pics featuring the Flaming Lips frontman showed the pair looking a tad worse for wear while standing in front of Madame Tussauds Hollywood in what seems to be the wee hours of the morning.
The image shows the two musicians leaning their heads against each other while Miley, decked out in a jaunty Minions sweater, is covering her face with her hand and appearing quite exhausted.
"Standing on Hollywood Blvd morning after a rager," she captioned the post. She then added the parenthetical, "I climbed the Roosevelt sign naked."
While it's unclear if Miley is pulling our legs, she is referencing the top of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, located across the street from the Chinese Theatre and known as a key Tinseltown landmark. As it turns out, the Roosevelt is the oldest continually operating hotel in Los Angeles, having opened in 1927.
And while we may never fully know the true story of what happened on that night, or about any potential consequences if she did indeed climb the sign in her birthday suit, what is clear is that the "Prisoner" singer has a valued friendship with Wayne.
The pair, who worked together on her 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, can be seen embracing in another one of the pics that she shared.
"Our first of many times performing together," she described an additional pic, this one of herself and Wayne collaborating during a concert. "I had no idea we would form #DeadPetz."
As for her proclivity for being nude, well, that one is no secret. She posed topless for the cover of Rolling Stone late last year and said she was proud to turn her naked body into "fashion."