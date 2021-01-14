See Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons Meet for the Very First Time

Weitere : Buddy & Matteo Meet for the First Time on "Total Bellas"

Cousins and future best friends.

In this clip from Thursday, Jan. 14's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's newborn sons, Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, meet for the first time. Having given birth a day apart, the Bella Twins are both at the hospital, so a meet-and-greet is easy to coordinate.

Brie notes in a confessional, "Seeing you walk in with a baby, I'm like, 'She's a mom.'"

In the hospital room, sleeping Matteo and Buddy are introduced to one another. (Side note: We love Artem Chigvintsev's reaction to the size of Buddy's head.)

"Buddy and Matteo, I can't even believe it," Brie remarks while recovering from her C-section. "You guys don't even know, but you're going to be best friends for life."

Nikki adds, "You are."

To the Total Bellas camera, Brie calls the first meeting "so bizarre."

Nikki further elaborates, "I kind of felt like I was in a dream. Like, out of body experience."

According to Brie, she feels similarly. Regardless, the twins describe this meeting as "so incredible."