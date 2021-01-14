Why Honey Boo Boo Won’t Appear on Toddlers & Tiaras Reunion Special

When Discovery+ gave fans a sneak peek at its upcoming Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? special, one grown-up beauty queen was noticeably absent.

E! News has learned Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, will not be appearing in the three-part reunion, which begins airing Jan. 21.

A source exclusively tells us, "Alana has been busy filming for WEtv. WEtv is where her current show is, and it's her home." The now 15-year-old reality star has starred on the series Mama June: From Not to Hot since 2017, alongside her memorable mom, June Shannon (aka "Mama June").

However, according to the source, it wasn't just scheduling that prevented Honey Boo Boo from hopping on board. The insider explained, "Also, no one ever reached out for her to participate in Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?"

The pageant girl rose to fame on the original series from 2012 to 2013 before landing her own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, on TLC.