Shay Mitchell's New Year Essentials Will Help You Focus on All Your Goals

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's not too late to start 2021 on a healthy note.

While Shay Mitchell has a full plate with multiple businesses and a growing 14-month-old baby, the Pretty Little Liars star is making sure to make fitness a priority in the New Year by partnering with Openfit's Four Weeks of Focus fitness program.

"Four weeks is not daunting—It's totally doable and I'm looking forward to getting back into a healthier form alongside everyone else seeking similar objectives!" Shay exclusively shared with E! News. "Last year was a challenge for me like it was for most, and once the holiday season hit, I knew I wanted to set some goals to get back to my fitness routine in the New Year."

In between working out for just 30 minutes a day, Shay shared some of the products she is loving this year. From cosmetic bags that help you stay organized to sanitizers that keep your devices germ-free, the Hollywood star has items to keep you focused on your resolutions.

"Start small with attainable goals that you know you can stick to," Shay advised. "Big, sweeping changes don't always stand the test of time, but being able to make a small shift that you can stick to will motivate you to do more."