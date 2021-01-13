The Best Winter Face Serums—Ranked

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Take a minute to ask anyone in your circle about the state of their skin right now and chances are there will be a collective sigh.

Why? Dry winter weather messes with your face. But just because you're having trouble with uneven tone and flakiness doesn't mean it can't be helped. Our advice: If you're not already using a serum in your routine at least once a day (we prefer in the evenings), add one in ASAP. You want to look for hydrating or exfoliating ingredients that gently feed life back into your dermis.

Another tip: Make sure you apply this after you cleanse but before your moisturize. Serums are powerful stuff so you want those ingredients to be the first to come in contact with your skin.

You feel us? OK, now for winter our favorites—ranked.