The Best Winter Face Serums—Ranked

Take a minute to ask anyone in your circle about the state of their skin right now and chances are there will be a collective sigh.
Why? Dry winter weather messes with your face. But just because you're having trouble with uneven tone and flakiness doesn't mean it can't be helped. Our advice: If you're not already using a serum in your routine at least once a day (we prefer in the evenings), add one in ASAP. You want to look for hydrating or exfoliating ingredients that gently feed life back into your dermis.
Another tip: Make sure you apply this after you cleanse but before your moisturize. Serums are powerful stuff so you want those ingredients to be the first to come in contact with your skin.
You feel us? OK, now for winter our favorites—ranked.
15. Fresh Vitamin Nectar Glow Juice Antioxidant Face Serum Mini
What It Is: A juice serum with microbubbles that delivers an essential dose of skin nutrition for an energized, healthy look is why this nifty little bottle kicks off our countdown.
14. iS Clinical Active Serum
What It Is: A multi-tasking face serum that improves the appearance of aging, acne-prone and dull complexions.
13. Kiehl's Since 1851 Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate
What It Is: This plumping concentrate intensively hydrates skin to smooth the appearance of rough texture and fine lines.
12. The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum
What It Is: An affordable yet effective serum that will hydrate, plump and smooth your skin.
11. Lancome Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum Duo
What It Is: An anti-aging serum that works to reveal smoother, more radiant skin in as few as seven days.
10. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
What It Is: A youth-generating power serum that reduces the look of multiple signs of aging and helps skin retain moisture.
9. Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum- 60 Count
What It Is: 178 times more potent than traditional vitamin C1, this satiny dry oil serum helps to visibly brighten skin, even tone and protect against premature aging signs. See visibly brighter skin after just one use. The single-dose capsules are travel friendly and free from added fragrance.
8. The Ordinary Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA
What It Is: A concentrated serum with pure alpha arbutin and hyaluronic acid to help reduce hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
7. Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum
What It Is: A hydrating, calming and brightening serum packed with transformative ingredients like niacinamide, peach extract, hyaluronic acid and Asian mountain yam extract. If you've been trying to achieve translucent, glass-like skin, this serum is for you!
6. Osea Hyaluronic Sea Serum
What It Is: This lightweight, non-greasy moisture boosting serum smoothes wrinkles & fine lines and replenishes dry, thirsty skin.
5. Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum
What It Is: A vegan anti-aging serum that serves as a natural alternative to retinol. It also features wrinkle-fighting, moisture-boosting ingredients like Tremella Mushroom and Polyhydroxy Acids.
4. Paula's Choice 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol Treatment
What It Is: A dream combination of bakuchiol and retinol that will deliver multi-level repair and rejuvenation. While retinol works to diminish signs of aging, plant-derived bakuchiol will enhance retinol.
3. Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum Mini
What It Is: This soothing serum is packed full of highly concentrated long and short chain hyaluronic molecules to provide intensive hydration and work as a super booster against fine lines and wrinkles.
2. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum
What It Is: A vitamin C serum that provides environmental protection, lightens lines, firms skin and brightens your complexion.
1. Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum
What It Is: A luxurious face oil is formulated with 22 of the world's most nutrient-rich botanicals for nourishing and restorative moisture.
—Last updated Jan 21, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT; originally published Jan 21, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PT