Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Reach Divorce Settlement

Weitere : Mary-Kate Olsen Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are moving on. E! News has learned that the former couple has reached a settlement in their divorce.

The news comes eight months after fans first learned about the split. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 34-year-old fashion designer signed a petition to divorce the 51-year-old banker in April 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay.

As a result, Mary-Kate requested an emergency order to end the marriage, alleging that Olivier terminated the lease on their New York City home and expected her to move out in the middle of the pandemic.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in," she stated in a copy of the affidavit obtained by People, "and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."

However, the request was denied in mid-May, with a New York courts spokesperson telling E! News that only "essential, emergency" filings were being accepted at that point. But by the end of that month, the Full House alum was able to officially file for divorce and her summons and complaint were accepted and processed by the Manhattan County clerk.