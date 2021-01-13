Here's How The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Is Keeping Zac Clark Close to Her Heart

Tayshia Adams has a very special way of keeping new fiancé Zac Clark close to her heart, Zac revealed in his Jan. 13 Instagram Story.

The addiction recovery specialist, who swept Tayshia off her feet on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, shared a photo of her wearing a necklace with a gold "T" and "Z" charm on it.

"She added a Z," Zac captioned the post.

Adding Zac's initial to her necklace is just one way that Tayshia is making room for her new man in her life. The two spent the holidays with one another's families, confirming their romance is still going strong.

"This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together!" Tayshia captioned an Instagram photo of her and Zac hanging out with her family on Christmas. "And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiancé Samantha & my Fiancé Zachary! MY HEART IS SO FULL!"