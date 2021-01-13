Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansDie NeuestenVideos

Almost Sold Out: Score Barefoot Dreams Blankets for $50 at Nordstrom Rack!

These celeb-loved blankets are another level of cozy!

E-Comm: Barefoot Dreams Blanket SaleE! Illustration

Our cozy prayers have been answered!

The uber soft, cult-favorite blankets are now on sale at Nordstrom Rack for as low as $50! It's no surprise celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Khloé Kardashian are fans of these ridiculously soft blankets. And if you haven't yet experienced the comfort of a Barefoot Dreams blanket, you're missing out. These knitted blankets will instantly up the cozy factor of your space and allow you to keep warm especially with temperatures starting to drop.

At most retailers, Barefoot Dreams blankets retail for as high as $180. But now you can get yours for $50 in colors that will match almost any room. 

To score the blanket of your dreams on sale, scroll below!

Shop Martha Stewart's Amazon Picks to Get The New Year Off to a Very Good Start

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw

You might want to buy two blankets because we know from experience that everyone will call dibs on this blanket for movie nights! Crafted with a cozy knit material, this blanket is perfect for bundling up after being in the cold.

$120
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw

This blanket is loved by so many for good reasons! It's soft, the perfect size and goes with almost any room's color scheme. When we used to travel, this blanket was a carry-on essential because we couldn't risk leaving it at home.

$100
$60
Nordstrom Rack

For more home must-haves, check out Marie Kondo's new Container Store collection that will spark major joy!

