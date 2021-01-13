Bridgerton: The Musical Is Brewing on TikTok and We're Already Obsessed

Weitere : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

If you're anything like us, you can't currently get enough of two things right now: Bridgerton and TikTok.

Lucky for us all, those two things have collided spectacularly. Thanks to singer and TikTok user Abigail Barlow, a Bridgerton musical is making its way around the video app and one particular song is already stuck in our heads, replacing the string quartet version of "Wildest Dreams" that had previously been playing on repeat.

This song, called "Burn For You," is about Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon's (Regé-Jean Page) honeymoon. It takes place before the sex, when Simon was still trying to stay in separate rooms and keep his distance from his new wife. In less than a minute, it goes from Daphne's anger to the two soon-to-be lovebirds revealing their true, fiery feelings.

"If this is what you call a honeymoon, pacing round our separate rooms, running from our elaborate ruse, we're doomed," Barlow sings. "Please, forgive me 'Your Grace,' can't even look me in the face and now I must lie in the mess you made."