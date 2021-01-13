Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Gives Birth to Her First Baby

You know you love this news: Jessica Szohr is officially a mom!

The Gossip Girl alum, who unforgettably portrayed Vanessa Abrams throughout the series, has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bowie Ella Richardson. "Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new directions to our journey on 1-11-21," Szohr captioned a photo of her newborn's hands. "This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

The actress broke the news to Upper East Siders—and fans around the world—on Instagram back in September 2020 with a baby bump photo, confirming she and boyfriend Brad Richardson were expecting their first child together. If it wasn't already evidenced by Szohr's facial expression, she captioned the smiling shot of herself, "Full of joy!"

That was only the beginning of baby bump photos from the star. In December, the mom-to-be cradled her growing belly while dressed in a pink floral dress—which doubled as a clue. "We can't wait to meet you, baby girl!," she captioned the shot, simultaneously revealing the baby's sex.

When it came time to ring in 2021, the expectant star reflected on an unforgettable year. "My 2020 in review: No resolutions achieved. (I blame COVID)," Szohr wrote on Instagram in a Dec. 30 post. "However, @brichrdson15 and I did make a little human. Still in awe of the transformation my body has gone through during pregnancy. Simply amazing the power of a woman's body!"