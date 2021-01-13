Christina Anstead Unveils Dramatic Back Tattoo Amid Divorce From Ant Anstead

New year, new me.
Christina Anstead appears to be embracing the annual motto because she recently unveiled a daring back tattoo. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the HGTV star showed off her new ink, the title of legendary poet Maya Angelou's most recognizable poems.
The words, "Still I Rise," were written in cursive and draped down her back.
Moreover, Christina celebrated her new look by sharing a few lines from the famous poem. She captioned her post, "Just like moons and like suns / With the certainty of tides / Just like hopes springing high / Still I'll rise / Still I Rise."
The Flip or Flop star's expressive tattoo comes just two months after she embarked on a new chapter in her life. Back in November, the reality TV personality filed for divorce from Ant Anstead, making it clear they were done for good following two years of marriage.
Two months before filing for divorce, Christina announced she and Ant decided to call it quits.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the 37-year-old star wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Ant also opened up about their breakup and admitted he was hoping for a different outcome.
"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," he shared. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
A month after their split, the English television presenter told his Instagram followers he was participating in a five-week "Breakup Recovery" program.
"I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me," he raved in October 2020. "If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!"
Christina has also been healing from heartache in her own way. That same month, she revealed just how she was moving on and focusing on the positives in her life.
"When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace...I'm choosing the anomaly," she shared. "It's interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it. When you are officially done ‘playing the game.'"
"We all have the choice," she went on, "choose the one that makes you feel good. I've always loved the ocean and find it relaxing—To me—this is peace and perfection."
Despite going their separate ways, the former couple has been focused on co-parenting their 14-month old son Hudson. Christina is also a mom to Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, who she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.