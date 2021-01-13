Armie HammerBlue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonDie NeuestenVideos

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Curves in New Sexy Swimsuit Pic

Kylie Jenner's Must-See Outfit for Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a bikini pic.

Yet, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had our jaws dropping to the floor with another stunning swimsuit snap. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the sultry photo on her Kylie Skin Instagram page in order to promote a hair drying towel.

The caption read, "Boss bae wearing our new Hair Drying Towel."

In the photo, Kylie put her curves on display thanks to a reddish-brown two-piece and we couldn't love it more. And we aren't the only ones applauding this pic as fans have already sounded off in the comments section.

One social media user even wrote, "omggggg kylie is so perfect!"

You can say that again.

Another fan simply commented, "gorgeous."

Still, this isn't the first time that the E! personality has impressed in a bikini. In fact, the mother of one ended 2020 with a series of sizzling bikini photos.

foto
Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

At the time, Kylie said she was "swimming into 2021."

With 209 million followers on her personal Instagram page, it's safe to say that Kylie knows how to make a splash on social media.

 

For more of Kylie's bikini pics, scroll through the images below!

Ready for Her Closeup

Even in late November, Kylie makes temperatures rise. 

Hips Don't Lie

The 23-year-old flaunts her curves in a velvet bathing suit and delicate gold body chain. 

Sexy Self-Promotion

Kylie shared this racy image on Nov. 18, 2020 to promote her new makeup line. "my grinch collection launches tomorrow," she wrote.

Bootylicious

Kylie gives her fans a perfect view to her enviable backside.

Red Hot

Kylie's thong bikini is hugging her body in all the right places.

A Call to Action

Kylie uploaded a series of swimsuit selfies on Sept. 28, but the second one had an important caption urging her followers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming presidential election!

A Poolside Plea

"but are you registered to vote?" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

Fall in L.A.

Kylie takes advantage of the Cali weather to celebrate "the 7th day of fall."

Keeping It Clean

Kylie's 23rd birthday called for a trip to Turks and Caicos, where she posed in an outdoor shower for this sexy snapshot!

Pretty in Pink

The birthday girl was joined by Kendall Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou on the tropical trip.

Another Week, Another Trip

When in Utah!

Strike a Pose

"taco tuesday," Kylie captioned a series of poolside snaps. 

Green Dreams

Kylie shows off a lime-green colored bikini perfect for the start of summer.

Baring It All in Brown

"what's meant for me will always be," Kylie captioned this sultry snapshot, along with a brown heart emoji to match her bikini.

Sisterly Swim

Kim Kardashian joins little sister Kylie for a poolside portrait in March 2020.

On Fire

Kylie soaks up the sun in her "happy place," at least according to her Instagram caption.

Up Close & Personal

The perfect swimsuit selfie.

Italian Style

The reality star sports a white bikini on a 22nd birthday trip to Italy.

Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Stassie's 22nd birthday.

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl posed alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

Green With Envy

"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocked matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.

Bandana Beauty

Donning a red bandana-printed two-piece, the beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.

Selfie Queen

Long hair, don't care! The KylieSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.

Hot Mama

"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.

Sister Act

Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.

Louis Vuitton Everything

Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.

Eye See You

Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.

Mad for Plaid

The reality star showcased a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.

White Out

Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico. 

