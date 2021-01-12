Jon Hamm Reveals He Auditioned for This Role on The O.C.

Weitere : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

Although Jon Hamm is best known for portraying Don Draper on Mad Men, he revealed this week that he auditioned to play another iconic TV dad four years prior to landing his breakout role.

Believe it or not, Hamm almost starred in The O.C. as none other than Sandy Cohen. The part ultimately went to Peter Gallagher, of course, and we can't imagine it any other way.

Speaking on Rolling Stone's Too Long, Didn't Watch podcast on Jan. 12, Hamm said he auditioned to be on The O.C. when he was around 31 or 32 years old. "I think it was me and Harry Hamlin," Hamm, now 49, recalled of the audition experience.

The Golden Globe winner shared, "I remember walking in and being like, ‘Is that Peter Gallagher? Why am I here?' I love Peter Gallagher, but I was just like, 'Dang!'"

Gallagher went on to play Sandy, the father to Seth, Ryan and Sophie Rose, on the series, which ran from 2003 to 2007.