Where Does Delores Rank Among Below Deck's Wildest Guests?

Below Deck charter guest Delores made a splash, literally and figuratively, when she drunkenly jumped into the water against Captain Lee's orders. How does she compare to other guests?

Reality TV
Bon voyage, Delores!

We're sure that's what the Below Deck crew was thinking when the unruly guest was sent packing from My Seanna. For those who missed it, on Jan. 11's episode of Below Deck, charter guest Delores had her charter end early after she defied Captain Lee Rosbach and drunkenly jumped off the yacht into the ocean at night.

Before season eight premiered, Captain Lee made it clear that his encounter with Delores was a first for his career.

"I will tell you this, it is something I have never, ever done in 35 years of yachting," he told us during an exclusive chat. "Until now. It's never, ever happened to me before. That is a first."

He also categorized the drama as "extremely intense."

In fact, Delores didn't go quietly from Below Deck as, the next day, she boldly jumped off the tender while being escorted away. After all of this, we found ourselves wondering, "Is Delores the wildest Below Deck guest to date?"

The answer: We don't know.

lesen
Kate Chastain Reveals If She'd Ever Return to Below Deck

The Below Deck franchise, which includes the O.G. show, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has had many crazy guests over the years. We're talking everything from frisky cougars to foam party enthusiasts to voyeuristic couples.

So, it's hard to say where Delores lands among this list. Thus, we invite you to take a look at our official list of crazy Below Deck guests below!

Oh, and be sure to let us know your thoughts on the splash Delores made on the upstairs-downstairs Bravo hit.

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Below Deck's craziest guests:

Oh Captain My Captain

The yacht franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests.

For example, on Below Deck one of the sanest person on the ship is Captain Lee, which made it all the more funny when crazy guest Georgia was a little too flirty with the no-nonsense leader.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party.

At least, that is what this demanding guest asked for, and it was eyebrow raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam.

Not exactly epic, but you wouldn't know based on how excited he was.

Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores?

The season eight charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Fighting Over James

The first charter of season eight was certainly a memorable one.

We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little hands on with deckhand Jack Stirrup.

Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

Gross.

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was.

On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why.

On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight out ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Binge past episodes of Below Deck on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

