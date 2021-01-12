Gabriella Brooks “Brings Out the Best” in Liam Hemsworth One Year Into Their Relationship

Australia's hottest couple is hitting a major milestone.
It's been a whole year since Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were spotted kissing on a beach Down Under, officially confirming that sparks were flying between the Aussie stars.
The couple has been going strong ever since (with plenty more beachy PDA moments). As they continue to spend time together during the pandemic, Liam and Gabriella are keeping active with beach trips, surfing and family hangouts.
A year into the relationship, it's clear Liam has completely moved on after his divorce from Miley Cyrus was settled in January 2020.
Now, a source close to Liam exclusively tells E! News, "His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley. They like the same things and have the same lifestyle."
The Hunger Games star keeps it "low key" with the model, which is a 180 from how it was with Miley. The insider explains, "It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even keeled."
She's also made a great impression on the Hemsworth clan. "The family very much approves and likes having her around. They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him," the source adds.
In early November, Liam and Gabriella reunited with his side of the family to celebrate brother Luke Hemsworth's 40th birthday with a 1920s party.
Of course, the in-laws were all together, too, including Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky. Luke's wife Samantha Hemsworth shared a photo from the birthday bash and called her extended family "bloody legends."
Over the summer, the lovers were seen on a lunch date in Byron Bay, Australia. At the time, E! News learned that Liam felt he was "in a better place" after his breakup with the Hannah Montana alum.
A source shared, "Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now... It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all."
And back in April, Liam revealed he was coping with the stress of the past year with a strict workout routine. The 30-year-old actor told Men's Health, "This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me."
Liam initially moved back to Australia after his breakup with Miley in order to get some space. "He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective," a source told us.
Clearly, he found love as well.