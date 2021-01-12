Stephen Colletti Reveals If He'd Ever Officiate James Lafferty and Alexandra Park's Wedding

Weitere : Alexandra Park Opens Up About Engagement to James Lafferty

Would Stephen Colletti ever consider officiating the wedding of his One Tree Hill co-star James Lafferty and Alexandra Park? Fans probably shouldn't keep their fingers crossed.

The actor reacted to the idea during a recent interview with E! News. "They know better not to have me officiate," he said with a laugh. Still, Park suggested Colletti wouldn't be a bad candidate for the job.

"This guy can pull anything off last minute," The Royals actress added. "We feel like we're in good hands."

Lafferty announced his engagement to Park back in September. But with the coronavirus pandemic and their new comedy about to hit Hulu, the bride-to-be admitted they've done a "slim" amount of wedding planning.

The show is Everyone Is Doing Great. It tells the story of Seth Stewart (Colletti) and Jeremy Davis (Lafferty), who starred on a popular vampire series five years ago. Now, with the show over, they're trying to navigate their relationships and life post-fame. Not only did Colletti and Lafferty write and direct the series, but they also starred in it along with Park.

"I've put them on strict orders," Colletti quipped. "They are not to plan until we finish working on season two....We gotta get through season one, and then we gotta get a season two. We gotta work on that together, and then we can talk about wedding plans."