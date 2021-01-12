Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Rare Outing With a Special Family Member

Talk about a "gorgeous" winter stroll in London.
On Monday, Jan. 11, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn stepped out to enjoy a casual walk through North London Public Park.
Taylor looked more than prepared for chilly temperatures as she sported a long oversized black jacket from designer Stella McCartney with a purple beanie. As for Joe, he opted for a black puffer jacket and matching beanie on top with a pair of lived-in denim jeans on the bottom.
The private couple both wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic and appeared to rock matching boots on their afternoon stroll. According to lockdown guidelines in the United Kingdom, people can exercise with one other person or with people in their household during the day.
So who joined the pair on their casual walk? It appears to be a very special Swiftie. Photographers identified the woman as Joe's mom, Elizabeth Alwyn.
It's a rare sighting of the couple who has continued to maintain a private love story despite their A-list status.
In recent months, however, Taylor has given fans glimpses into her relationship with the 29-year-old actor while discussing her latest albums recorded during quarantine.
According to the Grammy winner, Joe helped write several songs on folklore and evermore including "exile" and betty."
"Joe and I really love sad songs," Taylor told Zane Lowe this past December on Apple Music. "We've always bonded over music...We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"
The 31-year-old performer continued, "I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes."
Despite dating for close to four years, Taylor and Joe have tried to keep their romance out of the public eye. While they have enjoyed special nights out in Hollywood like at the 2020 Golden Globes, the duo has managed to experience unforgettable private trips to places like the Maldives and Utah.
"Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London," an insider previously told E! News. "They spend a lot of time with Joe's family...They just like the simplicity of life in London."