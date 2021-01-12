Anna Wintour Defends Kamala Harris' Vogue Cover Amid Controversy

Weitere : Vogue's "Washed Out" Kamala Harris Cover Draws Controversy

Anna Wintour is speaking out amid controversy over Kamala Harris' Vogue cover.

Over the weekend, the publication announced the vice president-elect as their February 2021 cover star after an image leaked online early. However, Vogue quickly faced criticism for how Harris—who is set to be inaugurated alongside President-Elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20—was portrayed in one of the photos, which shows her donning a blazer, pants, a pearl necklace and her signature Converse sneakers.

Many on social media criticized the publication for the casual shot, with one Twitter user noting, "Kamala Harris is about as light skinned as women of color come and Vogue still f--ked up her lighting. WTF is this washed out mess of a cover?" Another social media user also commented that the photo "is washed out, poorly lit, stagnant, junk," asking Vogue, "How could you do such a disservice to a vibrant, beautiful woman? Shameful."

In response to the backlash, Wintour told the New York Times' Sway podcast that Vogue "wants nothing but to celebrate Vice President-elect Harris' amazing victory and the important moment this is in American history particularly women of color all over the world."