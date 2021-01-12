Rob Lowe Claims He "May Have a Scoop" on Prince Harry's Hair After Royal Sighting

Prince Harry, is that you?

Rob Lowe dished on his possible Duke of Sussex sighting during the Jan. 11 episode of The Late Late Show. According to the actor, he recently spotted Harry at a stoplight near their homes in Montecito, Calif.

"He lives about a mile from me," Rob explained. "He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."

In fact, The West Wing alum said he "may have a scoop" for royal admirers. "It was very, very quick," he noted. "Don't totally quote me on it, but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail. I'm just saying. It looked to me, as a casual observer, that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

However, James Corden, who actually attended Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, had his doubts. "I'm certain that isn't true," the late-night host said. "You know what I think happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry."