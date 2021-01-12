Sarah Jessica Parker and Her SATC Co-Stars to Make More Than $1 Million Per Revival Episode

It's safe to say that HBO Max is very much into the stars of its upcoming Sex and the City revival.
Fans of the beloved comedy series started shaking up celebratory cosmos on Sunday, Jan. 10 when it was confirmed that original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are returning for the 10-episode And Just Like That..., set to revisit the iconic characters in their current stage of life. Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha.
In case anyone couldn't help but wonder why the three stars were able to find time in their schedules for the project, there is now additional clarity. Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin will all make north of $1 million per episode and will also serve as executive producers of the new series, according to Variety. Put another way, that's a whole lot of Manolo Blahniks.
E! News reached out to reps for Sarah, Cynthia and HBO Max for comment. Kristin's team couldn't be reached for comment.
It presumably wouldn't come as a huge surprise that the fledging streaming service is willing to pony up to revive the high-profile show, given the heavy amount of competition for eyeballs in this current climate of endless TV options.
Indeed, other platforms have recently paid similar rates for A-list talent. The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon made around $1 million per episode to serve as stars and executive producers of the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies, while Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are said to have pocketed a jaw-dropping $1.25 million per episode for Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. (Speaking of Apple, how do you like them apples, Ryan Phillippe?)
Famously, it was a show that competed with Sex and the City for Emmys attention in the early 2000s that helped set the standard for these astronomical paydays. The six stars of Friends each landed $1 million per episode for the popular NBC comedy's final two seasons, making it the first show to hit that threshold before later hits like The Big Bang Theory followed suit.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)