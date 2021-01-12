Spike Lee's Kids Satchel and Jackson Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Cue the Hollywood lights!
Spike Lee's kids, Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee, have been named the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed the exciting announcement with E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
"We're proud to welcome Satchel and Jackson Lee to an incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors," Ali Sar, the President of the HFPA, said in a statement. "Akin to their esteemed filmmaker father known for his uncompromising and provocative storytelling, Satchel and Jackson have already begun to blaze their own paths in the arts. We are honored to see how they'll use this platform to elevate the important issues of LGBTQIA+ health and youth mentorship."
As part of their roles, the siblings have each picked organizations to shine a light on. Satchel chose Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City, while Jackson selected Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation's largest mentoring network.
Of her philanthropic work and role as a Golden Globe Ambassador, Satchel said in a statement, "We're proud to carry our father's legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts."
"This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions," she continued, "so it's an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde, who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City."
Jackson echoed his sister's sentiments, saying, "Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives."
"As a visionary creative," he added, "my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change."
Both organizations will receive a grant from the HFPA for $25,000, totaling $50,000 made on Satchel and Jackson's behalf, per the HFPA.
In a month, the famed director's kids will get to light up the 2021 Golden Globes. While the ceremony kicks off awards season in early January, it was moved to late February due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Although it's unclear if the event will run differently compared to previous years, one thing is certain: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are scheduled to host the show. Come Sunday, Feb. 28, pop culture fans will see them back in action, plus, get a glimpse of Satchel and Jackson's new roles.
The Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET from The Beverly Hilton Hotel.