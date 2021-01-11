Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Keeping your stress levels at bay is well, stressful. If it's not an inbox overflowing with urgent emails that's stressing you out, then it's your Instagram feed blowing up pics of your ex and their new love. The worst time to deal with this anxiety it is at work when you should be focusing on being productive.
To help you manage any crisis scenario (big or small) as best as you can, we suggest having a well-stocked desk. From meditation options to keep you centered to aromatherapy oil that'll keep you sane, check out our must-have products to help you destress at your desk.
Waterless Portable Mini Oil Diffuser
This battery-operated essential oil diffuser is portable and doesn't use water, making it easy to bring to and from work.
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Rollerball
Breathe in the scents of vetivert, camomile and patchouli with this essential oil rollerball.
The School of Life Calm Cards for Serenity
This 60-card deck include prompts, ideas and questions that help you gain insight on how to better handle frustration and fear.
Cor Aromatherapy Pendant Necklace
Pull out these essential oil wicks—in Calm, Energy and Focus scent blends—to breathe in relaxation. They're housed in a gold, silver or rose gold pendant you can wear around your neck.
ThisWorks Stress Check Roll On
Breathe in the scents of eucalyptus, frankincense and lavender with this essential oil roll on.
Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion
Pop this on top of your office chair and enjoy a massage from your shoulders to your waist, with or without heat.
Therapy Dough
This super-squeezable dough is modeled after clay used by art therapists. It's infused with essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus for even more relaxation.
Tata Harper Skincare Aromatic Stress Treatment
This aromatherapy rollerball features bergamot, neroli and sandalwood essential oils. You can put it in your palms and then inhale deeply.
Feel Better De-Stress Ball—Croissant
A croissant? That you can squeeze? Why not. Let out your frustration on this baked good.
—Originally published Sept. 11, 2018, at 6 a.m. PT