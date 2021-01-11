Kim & KanyeBridgertonSex And The CityBachelor NationOlivia & HarryDie NeuestenVideos

Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

All the things you need to help you seriously zen out.

Keeping your stress levels at bay is well, stressful. If it's not an inbox overflowing with urgent emails that's stressing you out, then it's your Instagram feed blowing up pics of your ex and their new love. The worst time to deal with this anxiety it is at work when you should be focusing on being productive.

To help you manage any crisis scenario (big or small) as best as you can, we suggest having a well-stocked desk. From meditation options to keep you centered to aromatherapy oil that'll keep you sane, check out our must-have products to help you destress at your desk.

Waterless Portable Mini Oil Diffuser

This battery-operated essential oil diffuser is portable and doesn't use water, making it easy to bring to and from work. 

$22
Amazon

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Rollerball

Breathe in the scents of vetivert, camomile and patchouli with this essential oil rollerball

$32
Aromatherapy Assoc.
$29
$22
Nordstrom
$33
Net-a-Porter

The School of Life Calm Cards for Serenity

This 60-card deck include prompts, ideas and questions that help you gain insight on how to better handle frustration and fear.

$16
Amazon

Cor Aromatherapy Pendant Necklace

Pull out these essential oil wicks—in Calm, Energy and Focus scent blends—to breathe in relaxation. They're housed in a gold, silver or rose gold pendant you can wear around your neck. 

 

$125
Anthropologie

ThisWorks Stress Check Roll On

Breathe in the scents of eucalyptus, frankincense and lavender with this essential oil roll on

$27
Nordstrom

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion

Pop this on top of your office chair and enjoy a massage from your shoulders to your waist, with or without heat.

$94
Amazon

Therapy Dough

This super-squeezable dough is modeled after clay used by art therapists. It's infused with essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus for even more relaxation. 

$15
Uncommon Goods

Tata Harper Skincare Aromatic Stress Treatment

This aromatherapy rollerball features bergamot, neroli and sandalwood essential oils. You can put it in your palms and then inhale deeply.

$80
Tata Harper

Feel Better De-Stress Ball—Croissant

A croissant? That you can squeeze? Why not. Let out your frustration on this baked good.

$9
Ban.do

Up next, 10 planners to get 2021 off on the right foot.

—Originally published Sept. 11, 2018, at 6 a.m. PT

