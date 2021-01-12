Watch Kameron Westcott Fret Over Neighborhood Gossip in RHOD Sneak Peek

Weitere : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Is Kameron Westcott about to become the talk of the town?

According to the Bravo star herself, yes—and it's all because she and her husband Court are putting their house on the market, as she explains in E!'s exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

The couple can be seen putting a "for sale" sign in their yard at the start of the below clip, which Court says he's been asking Kameron to do "for two years."

"I just think they look so tacky, and I don't know, it just wakes up the whole neighborhood," she responds to her husband. "It's just like, let the gossip begin."

This gossip, Kameron further explains in a confessional, has to do with why they'd be moving. "I don't want people talking about me," the RHOD star says. "They're probably just gonna think, 'Oh, well, COVID hit, they probably lost all their money.' I mean literally, that's how the rumors start in neighborhoods."